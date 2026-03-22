Ethanol: India's Answer to Soaring Crude Oil Prices

Amid rising crude oil prices and ongoing conflict in West Asia, the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) has proposed increasing ethanol blends with petrol to over 20% to reduce India's dependence on imported oil.

In a correspondence with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, AIDA emphasized the need for higher ethanol blending mandates, pointing out that the industry is ready to contribute to cutting fuel import bills and lowering emissions.

The association also recommends the development of flex-fuel vehicles and ethanol-based domestic solutions, and urges the government to consider ethanol blending in diesel, aligning with India's clean energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)