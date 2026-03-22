Left Menu

Ethanol: India's Answer to Soaring Crude Oil Prices

The All India Distillers' Association proposes increasing ethanol blends in fuel beyond 20%, aiming to cut crude oil imports and address economic challenges posed by rising oil prices. AIDA suggests mandates for higher ethanol use and support for flex-fuel vehicles and ethanol-based cooking solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:09 IST
Ethanol: India's Answer to Soaring Crude Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising crude oil prices and ongoing conflict in West Asia, the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) has proposed increasing ethanol blends with petrol to over 20% to reduce India's dependence on imported oil.

In a correspondence with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, AIDA emphasized the need for higher ethanol blending mandates, pointing out that the industry is ready to contribute to cutting fuel import bills and lowering emissions.

The association also recommends the development of flex-fuel vehicles and ethanol-based domestic solutions, and urges the government to consider ethanol blending in diesel, aligning with India's clean energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026