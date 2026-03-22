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Akhilesh Yadav's Vision for Women's Empowerment in 2027

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, announced plans to enhance women's welfare initiatives if his party secures power in 2027. He emphasized the critical role of women in society's progress and highlighted successful programs, including the '1090' helpline and 'Kanya Vidyadhan Yojana,' undertaken during his previous tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:43 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Vision for Women's Empowerment in 2027
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared on Sunday that if his party returns to power in 2027, it will advance initiatives centered on women's education and welfare. Speaking at a Samajwadi Party event in Lucknow, Yadav underscored the importance of women's status as a measure of societal well-being.

He assured that without involving women — constituting half of the population — genuine progress remains unattainable. The People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) strength lies in Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities, and Muslims, but Yadav stressed the necessity of women's support for societal advancement.

Recalling the establishment of the '1090' helpline under his leadership, Yadav highlighted its success in ensuring women's safety. He also referenced the 'Kanya Vidyadhan Yojana' initiated by Mulayam Singh Yadav to promote girls' education. Former UP Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan supported Yadav, citing initiatives improving women's safety during Yadav's previous tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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