Akhilesh Yadav's Vision for Women's Empowerment in 2027

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared on Sunday that if his party returns to power in 2027, it will advance initiatives centered on women's education and welfare. Speaking at a Samajwadi Party event in Lucknow, Yadav underscored the importance of women's status as a measure of societal well-being.

He assured that without involving women — constituting half of the population — genuine progress remains unattainable. The People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) strength lies in Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities, and Muslims, but Yadav stressed the necessity of women's support for societal advancement.

Recalling the establishment of the '1090' helpline under his leadership, Yadav highlighted its success in ensuring women's safety. He also referenced the 'Kanya Vidyadhan Yojana' initiated by Mulayam Singh Yadav to promote girls' education. Former UP Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan supported Yadav, citing initiatives improving women's safety during Yadav's previous tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)