Zelenskiy Calls for Continued Sanctions to Pressure Russia

Emphasizing the crucial role of sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon international allies to maintain pressure on Russia. This comes as Ukrainian and U.S. delegations engage in negotiations to bring an end to the war ignited by Russia's invasion.

Among the key figures at these talks are U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential advisor Jared Kushner. Zelenskiy has underscored the necessity for robust action against Russia's shadow fleet to curtail its oil revenues.

Western sanctions aim to curb Russian oil exports, but President Zelenskiy insists more must be done, including enforcing European waters' safe zones. Some discourse also revolves around a proposed peace plan involving Ukraine's presidential elections, amid U.S. pressures and Ukrainian legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)