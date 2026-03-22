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Navigating the Gulf: India-Russia Relations Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set to virtually address a conference focused on India-Russia relations, amidst Gulf region tensions. The conference aims to enhance political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Key issues include the International North-South Transport Corridor's role in boosting bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:24 IST
Navigating the Gulf: India-Russia Relations Conference
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  • Russian Federation

In an important diplomatic initiative, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are preparing to virtually address a conference aimed at fortifying India-Russia bilateral ties. Amid growing tensions in the Gulf region, this discussion seeks to navigate the complex geopolitical environment affecting trade and strategic partnerships.

The event, organized by the Embassy of India in Moscow alongside the Russian International Affairs Council, is timely. It comes as both nations grapple with the impact of the current Gulf conflict, particularly on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This critical trade route bypasses the Suez Canal, enhancing economic connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Strategic discussions will also explore enhancing bilateral trade, which leaders aim to raise to USD 100 billion by 2030. The conference delves into overlapping areas of political, economic, and cultural interests, addressing challenges and opportunities in the evolving global landscape, with a focus on the roles of influential partners like Iran, Israel, and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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