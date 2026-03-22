India U-23 Squad Gears Up for Tri-Nation Friendlies

India's Under-23 men's football team is all set to showcase their skills as head coach Naushad Moosa announced a 24-player squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation Friendlies in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament will feature teams from India, Bhutan, and Tajikistan, with matches hosted at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

Marking only the second international football event in the region since the 2025 SAFF U-19 Championship, the series kicks off on March 25, aiming to strengthen regional football ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)