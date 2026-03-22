Tragedy in Cantonment: Infant's Death Highlights Poverty Struggles
A one-month-old baby was found dead at home in a cantonment area, with illness confirmed as the cause. The family of beggars discovered the death after leaving the children unattended. The infant, weak from premature birth, was found dead, sparking further investigation by authorities.
- Country:
- India
An infant's tragic death in a cantonment area has drawn attention to the plight of a family living in poverty. Police confirmed the death resulted from illness, emphasizing the challenges faced by marginal communities.
Station House Officer Subhash Yadav reported that the baby, just one-and-a-half months old, was born prematurely and had suffered from weakness since birth. The parents, Shadab and Hina alias Saina, along with their four children, have been dependent on begging for survival, living in rented accommodation for four months.
The couple left their children unattended on Friday to beg and returned to a devastating discovery. Despite the family not blaming anyone, the investigation continues to understand the deeper circumstances surrounding this sorrowful incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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