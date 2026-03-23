Power Struggles: Cuba's Quest for Energy Amid Blockades

Cuba is grappling with severe energy crises as its national grid faced two major collapses within just one week. The island's energy infrastructure, already weakened by U.S. oil blockades, left nearly 10 million people in darkness following the latest outage, less than 24 hours apart.

By Sunday afternoon, power was partially restored to nearly half of Havana, with hospitals and businesses coming back online. However, acute diesel shortages mean prolonged blackouts continue in many areas. Residents adapt to these energy constraints, highlighting the ongoing impact of political and economic tensions.

Despite efforts to mitigate these outages, the reliance on external oil supplies and recent U.S. trade measures exacerbate the challenges. Severe power disruptions hinder communication, leaving many like Yordanis Lopez in the dark, both literally and figuratively, as they await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)