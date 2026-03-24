Left Menu

Nishant Kumar Steps into Bihar Politics: A New Era Begins

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, enters politics by joining the Janata Dal (United). As he extends greetings on Chhath Puja, political leaders express support for his new role, emphasizing continuity and connection with the people. His father's transition to Rajya Sabha marks a significant political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:42 IST
Nishant Kumar Steps into Bihar Politics: A New Era Begins
Janta Dal (United) leader Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has formally stepped into the political arena by joining the Janata Dal (United) on March 8. His entry marks a significant moment in Bihar politics, symbolizing both continuity and transition within the state's leadership.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Nishant conveyed his well-wishes to the people of Bihar and the country, emphasizing his aim to carry forward his father's legacy of service. He praised Nitish Kumar's two-decade governance and expressed his commitment to living up to the trust placed in him.

Party members and leaders have welcomed Nishant's involvement, viewing it as a strategic move to maintain a strong connection with the populace. As Nitish Kumar pursues a seat in the Rajya Sabha, political figures like Ram Nath Thakur and Ratnesh Sada have described Nishant as Bihar's future, commending his potential to fulfill and build upon his father's unfinished work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026