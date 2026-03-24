Nishant Kumar Steps into Bihar Politics: A New Era Begins

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has formally stepped into the political arena by joining the Janata Dal (United) on March 8. His entry marks a significant moment in Bihar politics, symbolizing both continuity and transition within the state's leadership.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Nishant conveyed his well-wishes to the people of Bihar and the country, emphasizing his aim to carry forward his father's legacy of service. He praised Nitish Kumar's two-decade governance and expressed his commitment to living up to the trust placed in him.

Party members and leaders have welcomed Nishant's involvement, viewing it as a strategic move to maintain a strong connection with the populace. As Nitish Kumar pursues a seat in the Rajya Sabha, political figures like Ram Nath Thakur and Ratnesh Sada have described Nishant as Bihar's future, commending his potential to fulfill and build upon his father's unfinished work.

(With inputs from agencies.)