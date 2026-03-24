Bank of London Hit with £2 Million Fine for Misleading Regulator

The Bank of London's practices have come under scrutiny as the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) issued a substantial fine of 2 million pounds. The fine, also affecting Oplyse Holdings Limited, follows accusations of misleading practices regarding capital positions.

The PRA, a division of the Bank of England, identified major concerns with the entities' integrity. It reported that they failed to maintain transparency and cooperative engagement with regulators, raising alarms about the adequacy of their financial resources.

This incident highlights significant breaches of banking regulations, emphasizing the critical need for integrity and cooperation with regulatory bodies to ensure stability within the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)