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Bank of London Hit with £2 Million Fine for Misleading Regulator

The Prudential Regulation Authority fined Bank of London and Oplyse Holdings Limited 2 million pounds for misleading over their capital position and lacking integrity. This action underscores serious regulatory breaches, including non-cooperation and inadequate financial resources, threatening banking stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:41 IST
Bank of London Hit with £2 Million Fine for Misleading Regulator
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  • United Kingdom

The Bank of London's practices have come under scrutiny as the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) issued a substantial fine of 2 million pounds. The fine, also affecting Oplyse Holdings Limited, follows accusations of misleading practices regarding capital positions.

The PRA, a division of the Bank of England, identified major concerns with the entities' integrity. It reported that they failed to maintain transparency and cooperative engagement with regulators, raising alarms about the adequacy of their financial resources.

This incident highlights significant breaches of banking regulations, emphasizing the critical need for integrity and cooperation with regulatory bodies to ensure stability within the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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