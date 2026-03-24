EU-Australia Historic Trade Deal Paves Way for Economic Growth

The European Union and Australia have inked a long-anticipated free trade agreement as both parties seek to diversify export markets beyond traditional partners. This landmark deal is set to create lucrative opportunities on both sides of the globe.

Under the agreement, tariffs will be abolished on almost all EU goods exported to Australia, notably sparing EU exports from €1 billion in duties. This is forecasted to elevate the value of such exports by a third over the next decade. The deal also holds substantial economic promise for Australia, anticipated to contribute approximately A$10 billion annually to its economy.

Furthermore, the agreement includes provisions for the protection of 165 EU geographical indications for agrifood and 231 spirits products, leveling the playing field for the automotive sector, and eliminating duties on Australian critical minerals. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in EU-Australian trade relations, promising growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)