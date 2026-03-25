Trump Hails Iran's Energy Concession as 'Huge Present'

In a surprising diplomatic move, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Iran has granted the United States a major energy-related concession. Labelled as a 'big present,' this development targets the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit route that has been the focus of U.S. strategic efforts.

While specifics about the concession were not disclosed, Trump emphasized that it involved oil and gas, rather than nuclear considerations. Speaking from the Oval Office, he lauded the Iranian gesture as valuable and indicative of positive diplomatic relations between the nations.

As the United States navigates talks to resolve ongoing hostilities with Iran, Trump confirmed that high-level negotiations are currently underway. He mentioned Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other key officials actively participating in dialogue, with Pakistan expressing readiness to facilitate discussions between the nations.