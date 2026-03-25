Projectile Incident at Bushehr: IAEA Urges Caution
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported a projectile striking Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant. According to Iran, there was no damage or injuries, and the plant conditions are normal. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi called for maximum restraint to prevent nuclear safety risks amid ongoing conflicts.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Tuesday that a projectile hit the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. The IAEA statement, posted on the platform X, clarified that Iran has confirmed there were no damages or injuries resulting from the incident.
The nuclear facility remains in normal condition, according to Iranian authorities. Despite this assurance, the incident has raised concerns due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated his call for all parties to exercise maximum restraint. He emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could compromise nuclear safety and exacerbate tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- IAEA
- Bushehr
- Iran
- nuclear
- safety
- projectile
- incident
- Rafael Grossi
- constraints
- geopolitical
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