Strikes, Negotiations, and Rising Tensions: A Middle Eastern Conflict Insight

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel struck Tehran on Wednesday, targeting infrastructure, while Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli and U.S. bases. The actions come amid reports of a 15-point peace plan sent to Tehran, and President Donald Trump claiming progress in negotiations to end the conflict.

The conflict has led to attacks on Kuwait and Saudi Arabia's infrastructures, escalating fears of a broader war. Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, causing significant disruptions in global oil markets amid the worst energy supply shock in history.

While President Trump suggests fruitful negotiations, Iran remains skeptical, dismissing reports as unfounded. Despite these challenges, intermediate countries like Pakistan are stepping forward, offering to mediate talks between the U.S. and Iran, amidst a massive U.S. military buildup in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)