India's IVFRT Scheme Extended: A Leap Towards Modernizing Immigration Services

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to continue the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme through March 2031. With a substantial allocation of Rs 1800 crore, this move aims to overhaul immigration and visa services, prioritizing security and efficiency.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the IVFRT Scheme's core objective is to create a seamless, modernized system for travelers while addressing national security concerns. Initially approved in 2010 with a budget of Rs 1011 crore, the project's timeline and budget have seen several revisions over the years.

Recent advancements include the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and infrastructural upgrades, aimed at transforming the immigration ecosystem. The revised scheme envisions optimizing service delivery with innovations like mobile-based services and automated kiosks, potentially boosting India's global mobility, tourism, and business sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)