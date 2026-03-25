High-Profile Maoist Leaders Lay Down Arms in Odisha

In a significant development, Sukru, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, has surrendered alongside four other members to the Odisha Police, authorities announced on Wednesday. This surrender marks a major step in anti-Naxal operations, underscoring a strategic victory for law enforcement efforts in the region.

Sanjeev Panda, the Additional Director General of Anti-Naxal Operations, confirmed that the former rebels collectively carried a bounty of Rs 66 lakh. Among the surrendered arsenal were an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS gun, and a single-shot firearm. This event highlights the waning strength of Naxal operations in Kandhamal district.

Police officials remain optimistic, asserting that only 8-9 Naxal operatives are active in the district. With intensified operations planned before the March 31 deadline, authorities are urging remaining members to surrender and benefit from government policies. Senior officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have reinforced their commitment to eradicating Naxalism from the region entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)