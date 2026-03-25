Jharkhand Ups Power Tariff by 6.12% Starting April 1

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission has sanctioned a 6.12% hike in power tariffs, to be implemented from the onset of the following financial year.

Domestic users in rural locales will encounter a tariff of Rs 7.20 per unit, compared to the previous Rs 6.70, while their urban counterparts will pay Rs 7.40, increased from Rs 6.85. Effective April 1, JSERC chairman Justice (Retd) Navneet Kumar confirmed this rise, a contrast to Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited's proposal of a 59% increase.

The commission has also asserted that agricultural tariffs will remain stable, with minor increases for commercial users and newly outlined rates for public electric vehicle charging stations. Furthermore, rebates have been introduced for swift bill settlements and prepaid meter usages, maintaining the status quo for solar project tariffs.