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Pioneering Progress: Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy's Agricultural Revolution

Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy has transformed dryland farming in Anantapur, India, through innovation and sustainable practices. Known for introducing high-value crops like Quinoa, his efforts in water conservation and soil health have established him as a mentor, inspiring regional agricultural transformation and empowering rural communities with sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST
Pioneering Progress: Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy's Agricultural Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, known for its drought-prone terrain, is witnessing an agricultural revolution led by Mekala Shiva Shankar Reddy. Since 1985, Reddy has championed innovative farming techniques, including water conservation and high-value crop cultivation, to tackle the region's harsh climate.

Reddy is celebrated for introducing Quinoa and Sunmelons to Indian agriculture, demonstrating that research-driven farming can succeed in challenging environments. His early adoption of drip irrigation in 1993 set a new standard for water-efficient agriculture in Anantapur, complemented by sustainable soil practices.

More than a farmer, Reddy is a mentor, empowering others to pursue agriculture as a viable livelihood. His influence has led to the large-scale shift toward horticulture, earning Anantapur the title of 'Fruit Bowl of Andhra Pradesh.' Reddy's legacy underscores the potential of grassroots leadership in transforming regional agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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