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Delhi High Court Reserves Order on PFI Leader's Plea for Private Hospital Treatment

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on PFI leader E Abubacker's request for treatment at a private hospital. Arrested for alleged terrorism in 2022, Abubacker cites mistrust in AIIMS, seeking medical care at his own expense, challenging the Supreme Court's directive for government hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:52 IST
Delhi High Court Reserves Order on PFI Leader's Plea for Private Hospital Treatment
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order concerning PFI leader E Abubacker's appeal for treatment at a private hospital at his own expense. Abubacker was arrested in a nationwide operation in 2022, targeting PFI officials following its designation as a banned organization by the Central Government.

In the court hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma heard arguments from both Abubacker's counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Abubacker's advocate argued they've lost faith in AIIMS, requesting permission for care at a private facility. Despite these appeals, the Special Public Prosecutor, Rahul Tyagi, highlighted that previous petitions were denied and the Supreme Court mandated treatment at AIIMS.

The court suggested options including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Abubacker's plea expressed dissatisfaction with AIIMS, citing harsh treatment and false accusations by the medical staff, suggesting these actions breach medical ethics by not providing humanity to patients based on their legal standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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