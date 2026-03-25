India's United Front: Leaders Meet to Address West Asia Crisis

An all-party meeting on the unfolding West Asia crisis, convened by the Indian government, took place on Wednesday under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. High-profile leaders from various political factions have come together to devise a concerted strategy amidst growing tensions in the region.

Among the key figures attending were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, alongside notable opposition members including Congress's Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar. The presence of representatives from diverse parties underscores the gravity of the situation.

Amidst the absence of the Trinamool Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts between central and state governments. In recent statements in Parliament, PM Modi detailed evacuation efforts, highlighting that over 3,75,000 Indians have returned home safely. He reiterated the central government's commitment to safeguarding nationals abroad, providing necessary assistance during crises, and ensuring the welfare of Indian citizens in the Gulf amidst a looming energy crisis triggered by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)