Left Menu

India's United Front: Leaders Meet to Address West Asia Crisis

An all-party meeting, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gathers senior Indian political figures to address the West Asia crisis. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes the need for comprehensive protection of Indian citizens and highlights the global energy implications of the ongoing conflict, urging joint national efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:11 IST
India's United Front: Leaders Meet to Address West Asia Crisis
Visual of an earlier all-party meeting (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party meeting on the unfolding West Asia crisis, convened by the Indian government, took place on Wednesday under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. High-profile leaders from various political factions have come together to devise a concerted strategy amidst growing tensions in the region.

Among the key figures attending were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, alongside notable opposition members including Congress's Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar. The presence of representatives from diverse parties underscores the gravity of the situation.

Amidst the absence of the Trinamool Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts between central and state governments. In recent statements in Parliament, PM Modi detailed evacuation efforts, highlighting that over 3,75,000 Indians have returned home safely. He reiterated the central government's commitment to safeguarding nationals abroad, providing necessary assistance during crises, and ensuring the welfare of Indian citizens in the Gulf amidst a looming energy crisis triggered by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Free Regularisation of Residential Encroachments

 India
2
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Unscathed by Ust-Luga Attack

 Global
3
Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

 India
4
EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

EU Foreign Policy Chief's Kyiv Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026