AIOCD Challenges Mandatory CCTV Proposal for Pharmacies

The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) has called on the government to reconsider a proposal mandating CCTV surveillance in pharmacies, citing financial burdens and operational challenges. They suggest alternative measures or government support to ensure the practical implementation of such requirements, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 22:45 IST
AIOCD Challenges Mandatory CCTV Proposal for Pharmacies
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) has urged the Indian government to rethink its proposal mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in pharmacies nationwide. AIOCD leaders have highlighted the financial strain this policy would place on chemists, who serve nearly 140 crore citizens daily.

AIOCD's President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal argued that imposing additional costs of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh on small and medium-sized chemists is unreasonable, especially given the limited occurrence of serious irregularities. They raised concerns about the feasibility of continuous surveillance in rural areas, where power failures and internet issues are prevalent.

The organisation has proposed that, if deemed necessary for public safety, the government should assist in providing the surveillance infrastructure. Alternatively, they suggest reconsidering the mandate to embrace a more practical and proportionate approach. AIOCD reaffirmed its commitment to public service while urging consideration of the ground-level realities faced by chemists.

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