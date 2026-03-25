India's Bold Climate Mandate: Cutting Emissions Intensity by 47% by 2035

India has set an ambitious goal to cut its emissions intensity by 47% by 2035, marking a significant step in its formal climate pledges under the Paris Agreement. Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing the country's ongoing commitment to combating climate change.

As the fastest-growing major economy, India is pushing to raise its clean-power capacity share to 60% within the next decade, a notable increase from its current 52%. Impressively, India has already achieved a 36% reduction in emissions intensity between 2005 and 2020.

Despite rising absolute emissions driven by economic growth, India argues that developed nations should do more given its low per-capita emissions. This initiative emerges amidst global pressure heightened by the rollback of climate policies in the U.S. under former President Donald Trump, necessitating more aggressive actions from other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)