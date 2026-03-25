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Green Hydrogen Revolution: India's Ambitious Path to Sustainability

India has commissioned 8,000 tonnes of green hydrogen production capacity by February 2026, aiming for 5 million tonnes annually by 2030. Competitive bidding revealed costs around Rs 397/kg for Indian refineries. Renewable energy resources account for 50-70% of production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:02 IST
Green Hydrogen Revolution: India's Ambitious Path to Sustainability
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India has made significant strides in sustainable energy by commissioning green hydrogen production. As of February 2026, 8,000 tonnes per annum capacity has been achieved, with a future target of 5 million metric tonnes annually by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, informed the Rajya Sabha of the competitive bidding outcomes. The discovered costs for green hydrogen were Rs 397 per kilogram including GST for Indian Oil Corporation Limited, while for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, costs were Rs 387 per kilogram.

The production heavily relies on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, which contribute approximately 50-70% of the total production cost, roughly translating to Rs 235 per kilogram, informed Naik, supported by data from a World Bank Group report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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