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Dollar Defies Geopolitical Tensions Amid Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar preserved its strength in Asian trading amidst uncertainties in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and clues on the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions. While geopolitical tensions keep investors cautious, markets remain influenced by ongoing headlines, sparking debates over economic impacts and Federal Reserve policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 05:29 IST
Dollar Defies Geopolitical Tensions Amid Fed Speculations
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The U.S. dollar maintained its recent gains as Asian markets opened on Thursday, despite lingering uncertainties surrounding the de-escalation of the U.S.-Israel conflict involving Iran. Investors continue to speculate on the Federal Reserve's next move, with many questioning if an interest rate hike is forthcoming.

Trading against the yen saw the U.S. dollar steady at 159.41 yen, remaining near its highest levels since 2024. In contrast, the Australian dollar dipped slightly, and the New Zealand dollar saw minimal change. Statements from Iran's foreign minister added to the geopolitical tension, with no intention to engage in talks aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

The U.S. dollar index increased by 0.5% to 99.641, following a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz that caused spikes in energy prices. Market confidence in Federal Reserve policies remaining unchanged is growing, as traders reassess inflation expectations. Meanwhile, bitcoin and ether experienced modest rises, reflecting cautious optimism in the cryptocurrency market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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