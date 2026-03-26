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Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Major Russian Oil Refinery

Russia's Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery, one of the nation's largest, has temporarily ceased operations following a series of Ukrainian drone attacks. The attacks caused fires in multiple units and repairs are uncertain. The facility accounts for approximately 7% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:15 IST
Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Major Russian Oil Refinery
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's significant oil refinery, Kirishinefteorgsintez, has halted operations after being struck by Ukrainian drone attacks, according to industry sources. Several units caught fire, causing a shutdown.

Surgutneftegaz, the company controlling the refinery which has a capacity of 20 million metric tons, wasn't available for comment. The plant processes about 18 million tons per year, contributing to roughly 7% of Russia's refining capacity.

The facility annually produces 7 million tons of diesel, 2 million tons of gasoline, 6 million tons of fuel oil, and roughly 600,000 tons of bitumen, based on industry data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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