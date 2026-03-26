Drone Attacks Halt Operations at Major Russian Oil Refinery

Russia's significant oil refinery, Kirishinefteorgsintez, has halted operations after being struck by Ukrainian drone attacks, according to industry sources. Several units caught fire, causing a shutdown.

Surgutneftegaz, the company controlling the refinery which has a capacity of 20 million metric tons, wasn't available for comment. The plant processes about 18 million tons per year, contributing to roughly 7% of Russia's refining capacity.

The facility annually produces 7 million tons of diesel, 2 million tons of gasoline, 6 million tons of fuel oil, and roughly 600,000 tons of bitumen, based on industry data.

(With inputs from agencies.)