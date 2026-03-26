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Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Despite potential negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, investor uncertainty persists. Technology stocks led the decline, while economic indicators suggest mixed signals for global growth. Central banks face challenges as inflation threats loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:41 IST
Wall Street Wavers Amid Middle East Tensions
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Wall Street's primary indexes faced a downturn on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous day. Investors remain cautious as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weigh heavily on market sentiment. President Trump claimed Iran seeks a peace deal, but conflicting messages keep investors uncertain.

The Dow Jones dropped 250 points, aligning with declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Technology stocks were hit hardest, with major companies like Meta and Alphabet experiencing notable drops. Memory chipmakers continued to see selloffs, exacerbating concerns about economic stability.

Central banks, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve, find themselves in a quandary as inflation risks intensify, with prior expectations for interest rate cuts now uncertain. The OECD warned of potential inflationary pressures should the Strait of Hormuz face disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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