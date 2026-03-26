Goa Government Dispels Fuel Shortage Rumors Amid Social Media Frenzy

In response to growing anxiety among vehicle owners, the Goa government on Thursday confirmed that there's sufficient petrol and diesel in the state despite reports to the contrary.

Panic buying at fuel stations was fueled by social media rumors suggesting a fuel supply shortage, leading to chaotic queues. The state civil supplies department urged the public to disregard such misinformation, assuring that oil terminals are adequately stocked.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also refuted claims of fuel scarcity, stating the nation holds a 60-day reserve. They denounced the shortage rumors as a deliberate falsehood aimed at inciting panic.