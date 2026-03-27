Left Menu

Trump Announces 10-Day Pause on Iran Energy Plant Attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 10-day halt on attacking Iran's energy plants, reportedly at Iran's behest while indicating ongoing talks with Tehran are progressing positively. Originally initiating conflict on February 28 with Israeli support, Trump hinted at a resolution, affecting oil markets globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:26 IST
Trump Announces 10-Day Pause on Iran Energy Plant Attacks
U.S. President Donald Trump

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday a temporary cessation of hostilities targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, following a request from Iran's leadership. The pause, scheduled to last 10 days, was announced as negotiations with Tehran reportedly advance.

Trump expressed optimism about the discussions, dismissing opposing narratives as misinformation. Talks with Iran, initially set for a seven-day reprieve, have been extended by Trump to 10 days, he stated during a Fox News interview.

The conflict, sparked on February 28 by a U.S.-Israeli military alliance, has led to substantial casualties and economic destabilization, affecting oil prices worldwide. Trump suggests the U.S. has achieved a strategic victory, emphasizing the necessity for Iran to reach an agreement.

TRENDING

1
Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

 Global
2
FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

 United States
3
South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

 Global
4
Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026