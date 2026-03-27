Trump Announces 10-Day Pause on Iran Energy Plant Attacks

Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday a temporary cessation of hostilities targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, following a request from Iran's leadership. The pause, scheduled to last 10 days, was announced as negotiations with Tehran reportedly advance.

Trump expressed optimism about the discussions, dismissing opposing narratives as misinformation. Talks with Iran, initially set for a seven-day reprieve, have been extended by Trump to 10 days, he stated during a Fox News interview.

The conflict, sparked on February 28 by a U.S.-Israeli military alliance, has led to substantial casualties and economic destabilization, affecting oil prices worldwide. Trump suggests the U.S. has achieved a strategic victory, emphasizing the necessity for Iran to reach an agreement.