Cyclone Disrupts LNG Production in Western Australia Amid Global Supply Tensions
A powerful cyclone in Western Australia has disrupted production at major liquefied natural gas plants by Chevron and Woodside, worsening the global supply crunch due to Middle East conflicts. Analysts report that over a quarter of the global LNG supply is affected, impacting markets in Asia and Europe.
Tropical Cyclone Narelle has disrupted operations at Chevron and Woodside's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Western Australia, intensifying the global LNG supply crisis. Both companies were forced to suspend production following the Category 3 storm's landfall.
Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, along with Woodside's Karratha gas plant, have experienced significant outages. The disruptions come amid ongoing supply challenges due to Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions, affecting more than a quarter of the global LNG supply.
Analysts warn of increased market tightening in Asia and Europe. Production is set to resume once conditions stabilize, though the timeline remains uncertain, emphasizing the fragile nature of the global LNG market.
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Cyclone Narelle Disrupts Woodside's Karratha Gas Plant Operations