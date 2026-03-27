Japan's Strategic Shift: Coal Power Surge Amid LNG Uncertainty

In response to the looming energy uncertainty caused by the geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, Japan's industry ministry has announced a temporary relaxation of regulations on coal-fired power plants. This move aims to counter the diminishing availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, particularly those disrupted by the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has proposed a one-year suspension of its existing cap on coal plant capacity utilization, allowing for increased coal consumption. The crisis has highlighted Japan's dependency on LNG and coal, prompting urgent measures including the opening of oil stockpiles and seeking alternative energy sources.

Despite the short-term adjustment, Japan remains committed to its decarbonization goals. Officials reiterate the importance of diversifying energy production, including a potential boost to the nuclear industry post-crisis. The government has also coordinated with international partners to release oil reserves, underscoring a multifaceted approach to energy security.