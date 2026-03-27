The Kremlin on Friday dispelled reports indicating that President Vladimir Putin solicited financial contributions from prominent businessmen to bolster Russia's economic stability during its military campaign in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted claims of such a request but acknowledged that a meeting participant volunteered a substantial donation. Most business figures at the meeting, having begun their ventures in the 1990s with ties to the state, felt compelled to support the nation financially.

Peskov clarified that the offered funds were not earmarked for war efforts. The independent outlet The Bell noted discussions around military funding, with billionaire Suleiman Kerimov reportedly pledging a significant sum. Russia grapples with a budget deficit and economic slowdown, influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions.