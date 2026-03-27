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Kremlin Denies Putin's Request for Business Donations Amid Financial Strain

The Kremlin dismissed reports claiming that President Putin urged business leaders to donate funds to support Russia's finances during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite Kremlin denials, a businessman expressed willingness to contribute significantly. Moscow faces economic challenges exacerbated by the conflict, amid discussions of military funding and potential budget cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:05 IST
Kremlin Denies Putin's Request for Business Donations Amid Financial Strain
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The Kremlin on Friday dispelled reports indicating that President Vladimir Putin solicited financial contributions from prominent businessmen to bolster Russia's economic stability during its military campaign in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted claims of such a request but acknowledged that a meeting participant volunteered a substantial donation. Most business figures at the meeting, having begun their ventures in the 1990s with ties to the state, felt compelled to support the nation financially.

Peskov clarified that the offered funds were not earmarked for war efforts. The independent outlet The Bell noted discussions around military funding, with billionaire Suleiman Kerimov reportedly pledging a significant sum. Russia grapples with a budget deficit and economic slowdown, influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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