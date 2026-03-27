France Presses Ahead with Oil Stockpile Release Amidst Iran Conflict

France has released 580,000 barrels of oil from its strategic reserves in response to the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to Finance Minister Roland Lescure. This release forms part of the International Energy Agency's emergency drive to mitigate global supply disruptions.

The country's contribution represents about 4% of its total commitment of 14.6 million barrels. This action is part of a larger, unprecedented initiative by IEA member countries to release 400 million barrels into the market to stabilize energy prices.

The scheduled meeting of G7 finance and energy ministers, chaired by France, aims to strategize further on this major collective action. This comes at a critical time as tensions in the Middle East continue to ripple through global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)