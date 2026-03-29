Steady Supplies: India's Fuel Flow Unperturbed Amid Global Tensions

In the wake of global geopolitical tensions, India has assured its citizens of stable fuel supplies. At Nigambodh Ghat, cremation services continue unaffected by disruptions, with gas costs per cremation ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000, and a steady supply reported, according to supervisor Sanjeev.

The government, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, confirmed that retail fuel outlets nationwide are functioning normally. Despite rumors inciting panic buying, the ministry reassured that adequate petrol and diesel stocks are available, urging the public to dismiss unfounded claims.

All refineries in India are operating at full capacity to maintain an uninterrupted energy flow. While the geopolitical climate affects LPG supplies, domestic deliveries remain on course. The government has also bolstered commercial LPG allocations to support essential sectors across states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)