Left Menu

Steady Supplies: India's Fuel Flow Unperturbed Amid Global Tensions

India's fuel and energy supply chains remain robust despite potential disruptions from geopolitical tensions. Authorities assure citizens of stable fuel availability across the nation, with no impact on operations at major cremation sites like Nigambodh Ghat. Government initiatives ensure uninterrupted supplies of essential energy resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:56 IST
Steady Supplies: India's Fuel Flow Unperturbed Amid Global Tensions
Nigambodh Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of global geopolitical tensions, India has assured its citizens of stable fuel supplies. At Nigambodh Ghat, cremation services continue unaffected by disruptions, with gas costs per cremation ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000, and a steady supply reported, according to supervisor Sanjeev.

The government, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, confirmed that retail fuel outlets nationwide are functioning normally. Despite rumors inciting panic buying, the ministry reassured that adequate petrol and diesel stocks are available, urging the public to dismiss unfounded claims.

All refineries in India are operating at full capacity to maintain an uninterrupted energy flow. While the geopolitical climate affects LPG supplies, domestic deliveries remain on course. The government has also bolstered commercial LPG allocations to support essential sectors across states and union territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darjeeling's Election: From Dreams of Gorkhaland to Practical Governance

Darjeeling's Election: From Dreams of Gorkhaland to Practical Governance

 India
2
Gary Woodland: A Swing Back to Glory

Gary Woodland: A Swing Back to Glory

 United States
3
Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

 India
4
Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026