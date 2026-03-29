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Cyclone Narelle: Aftermath on Australia's Gas Industry

Cyclone Narelle has disrupted Australia's LNG production and power supply, impacting global markets already strained by the Iran conflict. The storm significantly affected facilities run by Chevron and Woodside, while local power outages continue. Recovery efforts are underway as authorities assess the full impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:20 IST
Cyclone Narelle: Aftermath on Australia's Gas Industry

Cyclone Narelle's impact on Australia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production continues to ripple through an already strained global market. Facilities operated by Chevron and Woodside are among those affected by the storm, exacerbating a supply shortage intensified by ongoing conflict in Iran.

The storm, originally a severe tropical cyclone, made landfall in Queensland on March 20. It traversed the Northern Territory before hitting the Western Australia town of Exmouth on March 27, causing significant damage but no injuries. Power outages persist in the region, affecting thousands.

Efforts to restore gas production and power are underway. Woodside has begun remobilizing its workforce, while Chevron works to restore operations at major facilities. Local government agencies and power companies are collaborating to reconnect affected areas safely and swiftly.

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