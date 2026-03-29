Navigating the Storm: Indian LNG Tankers Triumph Amidst Hormuz Tensions

In a critical development amidst regional tensions, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the turbulent waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Carrying approximately 94,000 tonnes of LPG, these tankers, BW TYR and BW ELM, are en route to Indian shores, expected to arrive by the beginning of April.

As the US and Israel's recent military actions against Iran lead to significant disruptions in this crucial maritime corridor, India's reliance on Gulf imports for 60% of its cooking gas needs underscores the importance of these shipments. Previous vessels, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, reached Indian shores between March 26 and March 28, further easing the nation's LPG shortage.

With 18 Indian-flagged vessels, including LPG and oil tankers, still in the western Persian Gulf region, India grapples with ongoing maritime security challenges. The Director General of Shipping continues to closely monitor and facilitate safe passage and repatriation of Indian seafarers, ensuring the nation's crucial energy needs are met amid geopolitical strains.