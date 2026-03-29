Left Menu

Navigating the Storm: Indian LNG Tankers Triumph Amidst Hormuz Tensions

Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers, carrying a significant amount of the nation's cooking gas supply, have safely navigated the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz. This development alleviates India's LPG shortage, as the country heavily depends on Gulf imports to meet 60% of its cooking gas needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:33 IST
Navigating the Storm: Indian LNG Tankers Triumph Amidst Hormuz Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical development amidst regional tensions, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the turbulent waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Carrying approximately 94,000 tonnes of LPG, these tankers, BW TYR and BW ELM, are en route to Indian shores, expected to arrive by the beginning of April.

As the US and Israel's recent military actions against Iran lead to significant disruptions in this crucial maritime corridor, India's reliance on Gulf imports for 60% of its cooking gas needs underscores the importance of these shipments. Previous vessels, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, reached Indian shores between March 26 and March 28, further easing the nation's LPG shortage.

With 18 Indian-flagged vessels, including LPG and oil tankers, still in the western Persian Gulf region, India grapples with ongoing maritime security challenges. The Director General of Shipping continues to closely monitor and facilitate safe passage and repatriation of Indian seafarers, ensuring the nation's crucial energy needs are met amid geopolitical strains.

TRENDING

1
Fuel Panic: Urgency for Renewable Energy Self-Reliance

Fuel Panic: Urgency for Renewable Energy Self-Reliance

 India
2
Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

 India
3
Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

 India
4
Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026