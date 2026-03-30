India Revives Kerosene Distribution Amid Global Energy Crisis
In response to disrupted cooking gas supplies due to the war in West Asia, India's central government allows temporary use of kerosene for cooking and lighting, even in previously kerosene-free regions. This move aims to address the energy supply crisis affecting domestic households and ease pressure on limited LPG stocks.
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In a significant move to counter the global energy supply disruption caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Indian government has permitted the temporary use of public distribution system (PDS) kerosene in 21 states and Union Territories.
The recent conflict has severely impacted India's cooking gas supplies, which largely depend on imports from the Gulf. With the war halting these crucial supplies, the government has prioritized domestic households in the distribution of limited LPG stocks to prevent panic buying and chronic shortages.
Due to this situation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced ad-hoc allocations of kerosene, including in areas previously declared kerosene-free. This strategic maneuver aims to alleviate pressure on LPG and ensure households have the necessary resources for cooking and lighting. Strict safety protocols have been outlined to facilitate this temporary measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)