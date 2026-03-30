Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed on Monday that India's economic fundamentals remain robust, with the Indian rupee holding strong compared to other emerging markets. Since the West Asia conflict initiation on February 28, 2026, the rupee experienced a 4.1 percent depreciation, closing at Rs 94.82 per USD by March 27, 2026.

In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman highlighted that the rupee's depreciation is not an isolated case specific to INR, as numerous Asian currencies have also declined. Significantly, the South Korean Won, Thai Baht, and Philippine Peso have suffered greater losses than the rupee, showcasing India's relatively stable fiscal management and strong forex reserves.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated that the rupee's value is determined by market forces, and the government and RBI are monitoring it closely. He noted that inflation in India has eased significantly over the years, with retail inflation dropping sharply from past levels, stabilizing commodity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)