Left Menu

Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserts the strength of India's economic fundamentals, emphasizing the relative steadiness of the Indian rupee amidst the West Asia conflict. Despite a 4.1% depreciation, she claims the rupee performs well compared to other Asian currencies. Retail inflation in India has also shown a significant decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:54 IST
Economic Fortitude: India's Resilient Rupee Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed on Monday that India's economic fundamentals remain robust, with the Indian rupee holding strong compared to other emerging markets. Since the West Asia conflict initiation on February 28, 2026, the rupee experienced a 4.1 percent depreciation, closing at Rs 94.82 per USD by March 27, 2026.

In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman highlighted that the rupee's depreciation is not an isolated case specific to INR, as numerous Asian currencies have also declined. Significantly, the South Korean Won, Thai Baht, and Philippine Peso have suffered greater losses than the rupee, showcasing India's relatively stable fiscal management and strong forex reserves.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated that the rupee's value is determined by market forces, and the government and RBI are monitoring it closely. He noted that inflation in India has eased significantly over the years, with retail inflation dropping sharply from past levels, stabilizing commodity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

 India
2
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row,...

 Global
4
Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026