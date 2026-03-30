The Kremlin has confirmed the successful arrival of a Russian oil tanker in Cuba, marking a strategic enhancement in the energy partnership between the two nations. This development comes on the heels of high-level talks with the United States, signaling a reinforced commitment to oil supplies for the Caribbean island.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's ongoing dedication to ensuring stable oil shipments to Cuba, a move that underscores the intricate geopolitical dynamics at play.

The arrival of the tanker is a testament to Russia's strategic interests in the region, aiming to strengthen ties and navigate the complex global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)