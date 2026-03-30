Market Mayhem: Geopolitics and War Shake Global Economy
Global markets have experienced a tumultuous first quarter due to geopolitical tensions and the war in Iran. Stocks have plunged, oil and gas prices have surged, and central banks are making unexpected moves. Investors remain wary as they navigate through uncertainties and take cues from economic data and political developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:32 IST
Global markets are reeling from the aftermath of a tumultuous first quarter, dominated by the geopolitical landscape and the Iranian conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk its infrastructure has ramped up investor anxiety as they cope with macroeconomic data and quarterly earnings.
The Iran conflict has already cost $7 trillion in global stock value, while oil and gas prices have soared by 70% and 85%, respectively. Amid rising interest rates and unprecedented financial turmoil, central banks and investors face tough decisions in the coming weeks.
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