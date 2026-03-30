ONGC Boosts India's Energy Supply with Arabian Sea Gas

The state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commenced gas production from the Daman Upside Development Project in the Arabian Sea, a move aimed at fortifying India's domestic energy supply amid worldwide disruptions.

In its filing, ONGC reported that the project, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Mumbai, achieved a landmark on March 29 when gas started flowing from Platform B-12-24P. The gas is currently being sent to the Hazira Plant.

Built in under two years, the project is designed to generate a peak production of 5 million standard cubic meters per day. With aspirations to produce 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas, ONGC has deployed four new wellhead platforms and constructed 140 kilometers of pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)