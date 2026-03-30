Left Menu

ONGC Boosts India's Energy Supply with Arabian Sea Gas

ONGC has begun gas production from its Daman Upside Development Project in the Arabian Sea, enhancing India’s energy supply. The project features new wellhead platforms and pipelines to produce 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Execution took less than two years, marking a significant milestone for ONGC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:36 IST
ONGC Boosts India's Energy Supply with Arabian Sea Gas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has commenced gas production from the Daman Upside Development Project in the Arabian Sea, a move aimed at fortifying India's domestic energy supply amid worldwide disruptions.

In its filing, ONGC reported that the project, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Mumbai, achieved a landmark on March 29 when gas started flowing from Platform B-12-24P. The gas is currently being sent to the Hazira Plant.

Built in under two years, the project is designed to generate a peak production of 5 million standard cubic meters per day. With aspirations to produce 21.5 billion cubic meters of gas, ONGC has deployed four new wellhead platforms and constructed 140 kilometers of pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

 India
2
Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

 India
3
Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

 India
4
BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026