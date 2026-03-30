GRSE Delivers Cutting-Edge Vessels to Indian Navy
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd delivered three state-of-the-art vessels to the Indian Navy: the advanced guided missile frigate 'Dunagiri', the survey vessel 'Sanshodhak', and anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft 'Agray'. These platforms enhance India's naval strike, defence, and survey capabilities significantly.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development for India's indigenous defence manufacturing, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has delivered three advanced vessels to the Indian Navy. These include the guided missile frigate 'Dunagiri', survey vessel 'Sanshodhak', and anti-submarine warfare watercraft 'Agray'.
'Dunagiri', the latest guided missile frigate under Project 17A, comes equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors capable of executing multi-dimensional operations. Its features include BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, representing a leap in naval capabilities.
The survey vessel 'Sanshodhak' is critical for hydrographic missions, equipped with tools for deep-water and coastal surveys. Meanwhile, 'Agray' enhances anti-submarine capabilities in shallow waters, armed with torpedoes and rockets for coordinated operations.
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