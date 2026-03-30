Left Menu

Young Legislators Champion Democratic Heritage at Bhopal Conference

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a 'Young Legislators' Conference' at the state assembly in Bhopal, highlighting India's parliamentary traditions. Addressing young MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, he urged them to uphold public service values with humility. The event included diverse discussions on democracy with 55 MLAs participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:52 IST
Young Legislators Champion Democratic Heritage at Bhopal Conference
Group picture of MLAs at the Conference (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Young Legislators' Conference' in Bhopal, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, brought together young MLAs from across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In his address, Yadav emphasized the significance of India's rich parliamentary traditions and urged elected representatives to engage in public service with humility and accountability.

Highlighting India's global standing, CM Yadav noted the country's influence as a major power, attributing it to a robust democratic system. He urged the young legislators to uphold this legacy, acknowledging their unique position at a young age and stressing the importance of connecting with the public through efficient and effective service.

The conference, held under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region-6), saw participation from a total of 55 MLAs. Discussion topics ranged from democratic values to assembly functions. Opposition Leader Umang Singhar described the meeting as a valuable platform for dialogue with young leaders on the ideals of public service and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Tensions Rise as Trump Warns Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

Legal Challenge Against EPA's Coal Pollution Rollback

 Global
3
South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

South Africa: The Dark Horse Set to Surprise at the World Cup

 Global
4
Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

Foiled Attack on Detroit Synagogue: Hezbollah Inspiration Unveiled

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026