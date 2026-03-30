Young Legislators Champion Democratic Heritage at Bhopal Conference

The 'Young Legislators' Conference' in Bhopal, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, brought together young MLAs from across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. In his address, Yadav emphasized the significance of India's rich parliamentary traditions and urged elected representatives to engage in public service with humility and accountability.

Highlighting India's global standing, CM Yadav noted the country's influence as a major power, attributing it to a robust democratic system. He urged the young legislators to uphold this legacy, acknowledging their unique position at a young age and stressing the importance of connecting with the public through efficient and effective service.

The conference, held under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region-6), saw participation from a total of 55 MLAs. Discussion topics ranged from democratic values to assembly functions. Opposition Leader Umang Singhar described the meeting as a valuable platform for dialogue with young leaders on the ideals of public service and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)