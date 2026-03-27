Vijay's Clash with Chennai Authorities: A Battle for Democracy?

In a heated political skirmish, TVK chief Vijay has alleged that Chennai authorities obstructed his party's campaigning efforts, a move he termed a 'fascist attack on democracy.' The campaign was initially denied permission due to venue constraints at Mullai Nagar Junction, attributed to recent infrastructure changes.

Vijay questioned the sudden appearance of pits and barricades at the site, arguing that it signaled the ruling DMK's fear of TVK's potential influence. He accused certain officials of acting on behalf of the ruling party, suggesting a deliberate attempt to suppress democratic rights.

In response, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran assured that all permissions follow a transparent process via the 'Suvidha' portal, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to protocol. He stated that decisions are based on logistics and safety, not political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)