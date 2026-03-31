Fuel Aid Amidst Sanctions: Russian Tanker Offers Cuba a Lifeline

A Russian oil tanker, the Anatoly Kolodkin, is nearing Cuba's port of Matanzas, carrying much-needed crude oil amidst a de facto blockade imposed by the United States. The ship's arrival promises relief for an island facing severe energy shortages due to halted oil imports.

President Donald Trump stated he had no issue with countries sending oil to Cuba, though the White House clarified that the exception was made on humanitarian grounds. The delivery presents a temporary reprieve for Cuba, grappling with blackouts and economic strain.

The Anatoly Kolodkin's journey follows tightened U.S. sanctions aimed at curtailing oil supply to Cuba, with recent allowances highlighting tensions in U.S.-Cuba relations. Observers watch closely as future shipments will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)