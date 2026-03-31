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Unilever Enacts Global Hiring Freeze Amidst Middle East Conflict

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap, has initiated a global hiring freeze due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The freeze will last at least three months as the company navigates economic challenges and rising energy costs. Unilever is also considering selling its foods business to McCormick & Company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:21 IST
Unilever Enacts Global Hiring Freeze Amidst Middle East Conflict
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Unilever, known globally for its consumer products like Dove soap, has announced a worldwide hiring freeze, effective immediately, in response to growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This pause will extend for at least three months, as confirmed by a company memo obtained by Reuters.

The conflict in the Middle East, particularly the Iran war, has disrupted global trade and energy supplies, posing significant macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. Unilever's pause on recruitment is part of its strategic response to these challenges, alongside its ongoing cost-cutting measures initiated in 2024 aimed to save 800 million euros in costs over the next three years.

The London-based firm, which has seen its workforce shrink from 149,000 in 2020 to 96,000 today, is also exploring the sale of its foods business to McCormick & Company. This potential merger, reported by Reuters, could result in a major restructuring under CEO Fernando Fernandez, with Unilever's shareholders likely retaining a majority stake.

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