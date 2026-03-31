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McCormick & Unilever Unite: Crafting a Global Flavor Powerhouse

McCormick & Company Inc plans to merge with Unilever's Foods Business, forming a global leader in flavors. The merger aims to boost net sales and margins in the first year, with expected cost synergies of $600 million by year three. Unilever shareholders will receive significant equity in the new entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:01 IST
McCormick & Unilever Unite: Crafting a Global Flavor Powerhouse

McCormick & Company Inc is set to merge with Unilever's Foods Business, positioning itself as a dominant figure in the global flavor industry. The merge is expected to improve net sales, operating margins, and adjusted EPS in the inaugural year.

The new entity anticipates $600 million in cost synergies by the third year, leveraging combined resources. With an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion for McCormick and $44.8 billion for Unilever Foods, Unilever shareholders will gain a substantial stake in the merged company.

The merger will see McCormick retaining its name, headquarters in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and NYSE listing. Brendan Foley will continue as Chairman, President, and CEO, leading the combined corporation with input from Unilever's food management team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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