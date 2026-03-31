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RNIT AI Solutions Boosts Future Growth with Successful Equity Issue

RNIT AI Solutions Limited completed a successful preferential equity issue totalling ₹26.33 crore to strategic investors. The capital raised will support expansion in AI capabilities for government and enterprise sectors. The strong investor response highlights confidence in RNIT's growth trajectory and strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:55 IST
RNIT AI Solutions Boosts Future Growth with Successful Equity Issue
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial milestone, RNIT AI Solutions Limited has successfully executed a preferential allotment of equity shares, raising approximately ₹26.33 crore. This move comes under the strategic guidance of the National Company Law Tribunal's approved Resolution Plan.

The Board of Directors sanctioned the allocation of 52,66,537 equity shares, priced at ₹50 each, encompassing a strategic balance of face value and premium components, aimed at fortifying the Company's growth initiatives.

As investor sentiment remains strong towards RNIT's strategic outlook and execution prowess, the company is poised to scale AI-driven projects, tapping into both government and enterprise markets. The infusion of capital sets a robust foundation for future expansions, technological innovations, and sustainable stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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