Left Menu

Canada Condemns Israel's Occupation of Southern Lebanon

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has labeled Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon as illegal, emphasizing it as a violation of Lebanon's territorial sovereignty. Addressing reporters, Carney condemned the ongoing situation, underlining Canada's disapproval of such actions violating international norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST
Canada Condemns Israel's Occupation of Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed strong disapproval of Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon, deeming it illegal.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Carney stated that the occupation violates Lebanon's territorial sovereignty, and he unequivocally condemned Israel's actions.

Carney's condemnation reflects Canada's commitment to uphold international laws and support territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

Odisha Corruption Bust: Massive Cash Seizure Linked to Officer

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining Operations

 Pakistan
3
Revanth Reddy's Kerala Assembly Campaign: A Strategic Political Move

Revanth Reddy's Kerala Assembly Campaign: A Strategic Political Move

 India
4
Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches

Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026