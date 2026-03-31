Canada Condemns Israel's Occupation of Southern Lebanon
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has labeled Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon as illegal, emphasizing it as a violation of Lebanon's territorial sovereignty. Addressing reporters, Carney condemned the ongoing situation, underlining Canada's disapproval of such actions violating international norms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed strong disapproval of Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon, deeming it illegal.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Carney stated that the occupation violates Lebanon's territorial sovereignty, and he unequivocally condemned Israel's actions.
Carney's condemnation reflects Canada's commitment to uphold international laws and support territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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