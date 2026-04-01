World Cup 2026: Global Teams Gear Up for North American Showdown

The 2026 World Cup, slated to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, features an exciting line-up of participating teams. Notable hosts include the USA, Mexico, and Canada, each with a rich history on the World Cup stage.

Among the international entrants, powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, and Germany return with impressive past performances, with fans eagerly anticipating their impact in this North American festivity. Other prominent teams include Japan and Morocco, known for their robust showings in previous tournaments.

The extensive qualification efforts culminated in various teams securing their spots, underlining the global enthusiasm and preparation underway for what promises to be a thrilling football showcase on the world stage.