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Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26

Bank of Maharashtra reported substantial credit growth of 22% to reach Rs 2.92 lakh crore in Q4 FY26. Total deposits rose 14%, culminating in an 18% increase in total business to Rs 6.42 lakh crore. The bank's CASA deposits stood at 53% of total deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:24 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26
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The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a key player in the public sector banking arena, announced a notable 22% credit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, with its total credit now valued at Rs 2.92 lakh crore.

The Pune-based institution also observed a significant 14% rise in total deposits, reaching Rs 3.50 lakh crore, when compared to the corresponding period last year. This boost in financial metrics led to an 18% surge in the bank's total business, now standing at Rs 6.42 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the bank's low-cost CASA deposits have risen to constitute 53% of the total deposits, marking a strategic emphasis on affordable financial product offerings for its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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