Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26
Bank of Maharashtra reported substantial credit growth of 22% to reach Rs 2.92 lakh crore in Q4 FY26. Total deposits rose 14%, culminating in an 18% increase in total business to Rs 6.42 lakh crore. The bank's CASA deposits stood at 53% of total deposits.
- Country:
- India
The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a key player in the public sector banking arena, announced a notable 22% credit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, with its total credit now valued at Rs 2.92 lakh crore.
The Pune-based institution also observed a significant 14% rise in total deposits, reaching Rs 3.50 lakh crore, when compared to the corresponding period last year. This boost in financial metrics led to an 18% surge in the bank's total business, now standing at Rs 6.42 lakh crore.
Furthermore, the bank's low-cost CASA deposits have risen to constitute 53% of the total deposits, marking a strategic emphasis on affordable financial product offerings for its clientele.
(With inputs from agencies.)