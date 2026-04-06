Bank of Maharashtra Surges with 22% Credit Growth in Q4 FY26

The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), a key player in the public sector banking arena, announced a notable 22% credit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, with its total credit now valued at Rs 2.92 lakh crore.

The Pune-based institution also observed a significant 14% rise in total deposits, reaching Rs 3.50 lakh crore, when compared to the corresponding period last year. This boost in financial metrics led to an 18% surge in the bank's total business, now standing at Rs 6.42 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the bank's low-cost CASA deposits have risen to constitute 53% of the total deposits, marking a strategic emphasis on affordable financial product offerings for its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)