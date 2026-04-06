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Indian Energy Exchange Hits Record High with FY26 Trading Boom

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a historic trading volume of 141 billion units in FY26, a 17% rise. The Real-Time Electricity Market saw a 41% YOY increase, while Renewable Energy Certificate trading rose slightly by 5%. Prices in various markets generally saw a downward trend compared to FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:37 IST
Indian Energy Exchange Hits Record High with FY26 Trading Boom
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The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that it reached its highest-ever electricity trading volume, recording 141 billion units for the fiscal year 2026, marking a substantial 17% increase compared to the previous year, driven by the robust real-time electricity market performance.

In addition to the overall growth, IEX also reported the trading of 187.20 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates in FY26, a 5% year-on-year increase. Notably, the Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market saw a decrease to Rs 3.86/unit, a reduction of 13.7% from FY25, while the Real-Time Market price also declined by 16% to Rs 3.59/unit.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) emerged as a significant growth sector, achieving 54.85 billion units, a 41% increase from 38.90 billion units in FY25. Meanwhile, the IEX Green Market, encompassing both Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, rose by 23% YOY to 10.78 billion units, indicating a growing shift towards renewable energy trades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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